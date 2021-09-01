Link to vote by Mail
The federal election is Sept. 20th and many people may want to do mail-in voting for the first time. Here's the link to sign up!
Opioids are killing too many of our family membersAugust 31, 2021 marks the date for International Overdose Awareness Day that was remembered locally in North Simcoe with flag raisings at the town halls of Midland, Penetanguishene and Tiny Township.
Kempenfelt Rotary 1st Car Raffle WinnersThe Kempenfelt Rotary Club has announced the winners of the 1st Annual Car Raffle in support of RVH’s Child and Youth Mental Health programs, Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, and the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie.
Big party crack-down in Wasaga BeachThe Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with Ontario Parks, dramatically increased their presence and enforcement in Wasaga Beach to ensure continued public safety with the increase of visitors in the area.
Central Region OPP Reminding Visitors to Stay Safe in WasagaAfter two fatalities in Wasaga this weekend, Central Region OPP are offering some tips - involving PFD's and not drinking and driving - to encourage the public to stay safe and respect the local area.
Updated murder charges in Wasaga BeachA post-mortem examination determined that the victim, Mustafa KHALEEL, 23-years-old, of Mississauga, died as a result of being stabbed.
FREEZE ! Kids good deeds rewarded by OPPDuring the upcoming summer months, OPP officers across the Province will be presenting thousands of these coupons to kids.
Big six-figure donation to Stevenson Memorial HospitalThis Redevelopment gift is particularly special to Fred and Janet, because Janet’s father was involved in building the original Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston. This remarkable gift continues that legacy.