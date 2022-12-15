Midland Flyers

Schedule

Friday December 16th The Midland Flyers will be at home taking on the Innisfil Spartans at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm!

The Next day they will be in Orillia taking on the Orillia Terriers at the Brian Orser Arena. Puck drops at 7:30pm!

Stats

Ryan Graff - Sakasov is leading the team in goals with 13 goals so far followed up by Kyle Weatherell with 7 goals.

Ryan Graff - Sakasov is also leading in Assists with 10 assists followed by Cameron Weeks with 9 assists.