This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats
Midland Flyers
Schedule
Friday December 16th The Midland Flyers will be at home taking on the Innisfil Spartans at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm!
The Next day they will be in Orillia taking on the Orillia Terriers at the Brian Orser Arena. Puck drops at 7:30pm!
Stats
Ryan Graff - Sakasov is leading the team in goals with 13 goals so far followed up by Kyle Weatherell with 7 goals.
Ryan Graff - Sakasov is also leading in Assists with 10 assists followed by Cameron Weeks with 9 assists.
Orillia Terriers
Schedule
This Saturday the Orillia Terriers will be taking on the Midland Flyers at home at the Brian Orser Arena. Puck drops at 7:30pm!
Stats
Josh Brown is leading the terriers in goals with 20 goals! followed by Colton Dumond with 9 goals
Leading the team with assists is Colton Dumond with 17 assists followed by Josh Brown with 15 assists.
Penetang Kings
Schedule
This Friday the Kings will be taking on the Alliston Hornets at home in the Penetang Memorial CC. Puck drops at 8:00pm.
The Following day they will be in Innisfil taking on the Innisfil Spartans at the Innisfil Recreation Complex. Puck drops at 7:30pm.
Stats
Aiden Macdonald is leading the team in goals with 10 goals! followed up by Owen Collins with 8 goals.
Carter Weissflog is the leader in assists with 11 assists followed up by Owen Collins with 10 assists.