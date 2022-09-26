10 bands to discover – and rediscover – at POP Montreal this year

Montreal independent music festival, POP Montreal is on the verge of kicking off its 2022 edition.

Since its inception in 2002, the festival celebrates not only musical diversity but also cultural diversity with a handful of supporting events including art exhibit Art POP, craft fair Puces POP, conference series POP Symposium, cinematic programming as part of Film POP and a kid-friendly series of events as part of Kids POP.

The 2022 edition of POP Montreal is set to run from September 28 - October 2. Tickets and more information can be found at POPMontreal.com.

With this in mind, we've put together a list of emerging and established artists that are sure to give you some bang for your buck.

BSÍ

Aptly named after the Reykjavík bus station, BSÍ comes to POP Montreal by way of Iceland. This duo combines a blend of indie rock, pop punk and lo-fi vibes to create catchy upbeat songs.

BSÍ plays September 29 at L'Escogriffe (4461 St. Denis) along with Partner, easy tiger and Shelby Trapid. Tickets and more info here.





Born Ruffians

By no means newcomers to the music scene, Toronto's Born Ruffians have 3 albums out and multiple award nominations under their belts. Gripping vocals and memorable hooks make for a perfect indie rock package.

Born Ruffians play on September 30 at Le Ministère (4521 St. Laurent) along with Jane Inc and Sham Family. Tickets and more info here.



Bran Van 3000

Montreal-formed alt-rock/hip hop collective, Bran Van 3000 is hitting the nostalgia chords. After a slammed outdoor show at this year's Jazz Fest, the group is celebrating 25 years of The Deer and The Bunny with a show at POP.

Bran Van 3000 plays Club Soda (1225 St. Laurent) on October 1. More info and tickets here.

Clerel

Born in Cameroon, Clerel now makes his home in Montreal and channels the roots of soul music with his mesmerizing voice and acoustic guitar.

Clerel will play as part of the free POP Montreal parade on October 2 in the Mile End. More info here.

Cymande

Dubbed "the greatest band you've never heard of," this British group from the 1970s has created some of the smoothest funk sounds ever!

Cymande plays L'Entrepôt 77 (77 Bernard East) with L’Rain, Syana and DJ Andy Williams on September 28. More info and tickets here.

Julie Doiron

Although the name may not ring a bell, you've certainly heard Julie Doiron's music -- most probably thanks to Eric's Trip -- a band she shares vocals on and also plays bass with. She also has her solo project going which, quite frankly, really allows her to showcase her songwriting and musical abilities.

Julie Doiron plays the Rialto Theatre (5723 du Parc) on September 30 along with Martha Wainwright. More info and tickets here.

Martha Wainwright

Singer-singwriter Martha Wainwright is no stranger to music lovers. With a discography ranging over 7 albums, her folk-inspired music and unique voice have delighted countless people around the globe.

Martha Wainwright plays the Rialto Theatre on September 30 along with Julie Doiron. Tickets and more info here.

Maryze

Montreal artist Maryze blends a mix of dream pop and alt-rock to create a rather unique spin on a modern sound.

Maryze plays The Diving Bell Social Club (3956 St. Laurent) on September 29 along with Zoon, Alicia Cara, Jaywood and Maya Malkin. More info and tickets here.

Sister Nancy

The first female dancehall DJ, Sister Nancy comes to POP Montreal this year. You may recognize her voice from her spin on Toots and the Maytals' "Bam Bam".

Sister Nancy plays Piccolo Rialto (5723 du Parc) on October 1 alongside Mossman, Bambii and NIABI. More info and tickets here.

The Linda Lindas

The Linda Lindas put a young, female spin on classic punk, post punk, power pop, new wave and more! Catchy and energetic are key with this act.

The Linda Lindas play the Rialto Theatre (5723 du Parc) on September 29 along with Sophia Bel and MBG. More info and tickets here.