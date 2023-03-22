Mammoth WVH set to release second album later this year

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH will release a second album, Mammoth II, on August 4th.

Just like on the first Mammoth album, Van Halen played all the instruments. The first single and video from it is called "Another Celebration at the End of the World." The clip is a follow-up to "Don't Look Down," as this time Wolfgang fires the other Wolfgangs from that video and replaces them with members of his touring band.

Mammoth WVH continue their tour with Alter Bridge tomorrow in Seattle.