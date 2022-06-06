Star-studded David Bowie tribute returning to Montreal this fall

Acclaimed David Bowie tribute show, Celebrating David Bowie is set to return to Montreal this fall.

News broke this week via Todd Rundgren and King Crimson's Adrian Belew who will both be a part of the North American leg of this tour.

Rundgren and Below will be joined by Royston Langdon (Spacehog), Angelo Moore (Fishbone) and Jeffrey Gaines. The backing band will include Angeline Saris on bass, Micharl Urbano on drums, Ron Dziubla on saxophone and Scrote on guitar. The latter performed with the first incarnation of the Celebrating David Bowie tour in 2017.

So far, the only 2 Canadian shows will be at Quebec City's Le Capitole on October 17 and Montreal's L'Olympia on October 18.

Tickets will be available starting June 10 at noon via Admit One.