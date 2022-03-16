WATCH: Hal Jaques shares his interpretation of new Arcade Fire track

Earlier this month, Arcade Fire announced, by way of cryptic social media messages and a sheet music release, that they would be dropping new music on March 17.

The band also played an intimate concert in New Orleans this past week in support of Ukrainian relief efforts and performed a couple of the new tracks. As with most concerts, fans in attendance were quick to grab blurry, distorted videos on their phones and post them online. Although those videos provided a limited preview of the new music, as with most phone concert footage, the quality left much to be desired.

CHOM 97 7's Hal Jaques decided to take things into his own hands and, after going over the sheet music released by the band, put together his own interpretation of Arcade Fire's upcoming release.

