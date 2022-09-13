WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne's full L.A. Rams halftime show performance

Ozzy Osbourne recently performed as part of the halftime show at last week's Los Angeles Rams' opening game at SoFi Stadium.

However, if you were watching the game on TV, namely on NBC, the TV network cut away from the Prince of Darkness' performance just 10 seconds in, leaving Ozzy fans up in arms.

Osbourne has since taken it upon himself to release the full 7-minute performance online.

It includes one of his newest track, "Patient Number 9" along with "Crazy Train" and solos by Zakk Wylde.

Watch: