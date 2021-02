Wine critic Bill Zacharkiw joins Terry DiMonte every Friday morning at 7:50 a.m. to pair wine selections with a rock track. Here are this week's pairings:

Rioja 2017, La Montesa, Bodega Palacios Remondo, Spain red, $21.65, SAQ # 10556993

Spain red, $21.65, SAQ # 10556993 Rioja 2019, Rayos Uva, Olivier Rivière, Spain red, $22.05, SAQ # 13076071.

Music pairing: