Your guide to Record Store Day 2023 in Montreal

The 2023 edition of Record Store Day (RSD) is scheduled for April 22.

RSD was launched in 2007 by a collective of independent record store owners and employees.

The idea is to celebrate independent brick and mortar record stores, their owners, employees, customers, as well as the artists behind the music. More information is available at RecordStoreDayCanada.ca.

OFFICIAL PARTICIPATING STORES IN MONTREAL

Note: Some stores may have special hours for RSD Drops.

ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT RECORD STORES IN MONTREAL

SPECIAL RELEASES

Here are some of the special releases you may come across on April 22 at participating stores in Montreal: