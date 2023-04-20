iHeartRadio
Your guide to Record Store Day 2023 in Montreal


The 2023 edition of Record Store Day (RSD) is scheduled for April 22.

RSD was launched in 2007 by a collective of independent record store owners and employees.

The idea is to celebrate independent brick and mortar record stores, their owners, employees, customers, as well as the artists behind the music. More information is available at RecordStoreDayCanada.ca.

OFFICIAL PARTICIPATING STORES IN MONTREAL

Note: Some stores may have special hours for RSD Drops.

ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT RECORD STORES IN MONTREAL

SPECIAL RELEASES

Here are some of the special releases you may come across on April 22 at participating stores in Montreal:

Album Artist Format
Smilin' Buddha Cabaret 54-40 🍁 1LPx 12" 180 gram coloured vinyl (Colour is TBD)
Rare Birds - 'A Flock Of Seagulls' B-Sides, Edits and Alternate Mixes A Flock Of Seagulls 1LP Colour
BLUES IS KING B.B. King LP
Live At The Great American Music Hall - 1975 (2 LP) (Gray Opaque Vinyl) Billy Joel 2LP
Live at Levitaiton Black Rebel Motorcyle Club 12" + Flexi 7"
Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition (RSD23 EX) Blur 2LP
Forever Voiceless Brian Eno 12
You Forgot It In People (10th Anniversary Deluxe) Broken Social Scene 🍁 2 x LP
Vintage Canned Heat LP
The Complete Score From "The Catherine Wheel" (RSD23 EX) David Byrne 2LP; 180-gram; gatefold sleeve
Live in Fresno 1983 (RSD23 EX) Dio 2LP, gatefold sleeve, new Marc Sasso cover painting, Red 140gram vinyl
Carnival Rio! (RSD23 EX) Duran Duran 1LP -12" Pink & Blue vinyl. 3mm spine Wide spine sleeve, 350gsm board, printed 4/0 CMYK with a standard dispersion varnish 1 x inner sleeve, 180gsm board printed 4/0 CMYK with a standard dispersion varnish 2 x labels printed CMYK Shrinkwrap marketing sticker
The Covers Eddie Money LP
Don't Shoot Me I'm Only The Piano Player Elton John 2LP color vinyl / splatter / propeller
Burning Love - The RCA Rehearsals (2 LP) Elvis Presley 2LP
Rockology Eric Carr of KISS 2LP
Rockology Eric Carr of KISS CD
Albatross/Jigsaw Puzzle Blues Fleetwood Mac 12"
Life is Dub Foals LP
Witness To Your Love EP Garbage 12"
Boston Garden, Boston, MA 5/7/77 (Live) [RSD23 EX] Grateful Dead 5LP, 180-Gram black vinyl, 2-piece telescope box + insert, Limited Edition of 12,000
Victim of a Song Harlequin 🍁 1LPx 12" 180 gram coloured vinyl (Colour is TBD)
Tonite Longhorn Hüsker Dü 2xLP
How Sweet It Is Jerry Garcia Band 2LP Gatefold 12"
LIVE AT THE PALOMINO CLUB Jerry Lee Lewis 2xLP
Streetcore (20th Anniversary)[RSD23 EX] Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros 1 LP Color
Strays Junkhouse 🍁 2LP x 12" 180 gram coloured vinyl (Colour is TBD)
Vintage Vinos Keith Richards 2LP Colour & Etched
Shallow Life Lacuna Coil LP
Brain Salad Surgery Lake & Palmer Emerson 1 LP Picture Disc
I Do Like To Be B-Side The A-Side, Vol. 3 Madness 1LP Black
Helter Skelter Motley Crue 12" Picture Disc
Lost Tapes Vol.4 Motorhead 2LP Colour
Mr. Big Mr. Big LP
99 Luftballoons 40th anniversary NENA 12" Picture Disc
Live At The Library Theatre '80 NICO LP
FLSD EP OFF! 12"
Collected 1994 - 2022 (2 LP) (Clear Vinyl) Our Lady Peace 🍁 2LP
Red Rose Speedway Paul McCartney 1LP
Give Way (2 LP) Pearl Jam 2LP
Give Way (CD) Pearl Jam CD
Error In The System Peter Schilling LP
Live & Dangerous: Boston 1976 (2 LP) (Translucent Yellow Vinyl) Peter Tosh 2LP
IA / DW / XT ( 12" EP ) Porcupine Tree 12"
Pleasant Dreams (The New York Mixes) [RSD23 EX] Ramones 1LP 140g yellow vinyl RSD 2023
Stop & Smell the Roses Ringo Starr OF THE BEATLES 2LP
Stop & Smell the Roses Ringo Starr OF THE BEATLES CD
Lullaby Renditions of Queen Rockabye Baby! Vinyl
12 Bar Blues (RSD23 EX) Scott Weiland 2LP - colour vinyl (blue / green), 140-gram; gatefold sleeve.
MTV Unplugged (2 LP) Soul Asylum 2LP
Bella Donna Live 1981 (RSD23 EX) Stevie Nicks 2LP - 180gram black vinyl
Chuck Sum 41 🍁 2xLP
St Petersburg EP (4 tracks) Supergrass 10" Colour EP
Rockin' & Rollin' T. Rex 1LP
SATURNINE MARTIAL & LUNATIC Tears for Fears 2LP
Nuge Vault VOL 1: Free-For-All Ted Nugent 12"
Fifth Overture The Addicts LP
Live at Beachland Tavern March 31, 2002 The Black Keys 12"
Wake Up And Smell The Coffee The Cranberries 12" 1 LP Colored vinyl - Clear
Show (2023 Remaster) [RSD23 EX] The Cure 2LP Pic Disc in Gatefold w/ die cuts – Matte UV + Spot gloss UV
Break On Through (to the other side) The Doors 3" record
Hello, I Love You The Doors 3" record
Love Her Madly The Doors 3" record
Frances The Mute + The Widow (Live) – Record Store Day exclusive The Mars Volta 12"
Every Breath You Take The Police 2 X 7" single
Our Finest Flowers The Residents LP
Beggars Banquet (Record Store Day Edition) The Rolling Stones LP
Gods of the Earth: 15th Anniversary Edition (DELUXE EDITION, PYRITE COLOR VINYL) The Sword LP Vinyl
Villains (CYAN VINYL) The Verve Pipe LP Vinyl
A Wizard / A True Star (RSD23 EX) Todd Rundgren 140g multi-colored cloudy Psychedelic effect vinyl
New Year's Day - 40th-anniversary U2 12" EP
LIVE: Right here, right now Van Halen 4LP 180g translucent red vinyl RSD 2023
Violent Femmes [Picture Disc] Violent Femmes LP
The Wind Warren Zevon LP
Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Wilco 12"
Live at Knoxville Civic Auditorium (RSD23 EX) Yes 3 x 140g black / Trifold 4/1 / 3 x Black poly-lined Sleeves x 3 / Mktg sticker / RSD sticker
12

Music News