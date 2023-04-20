Your guide to Record Store Day 2023 in Montreal
The 2023 edition of Record Store Day (RSD) is scheduled for April 22.
RSD was launched in 2007 by a collective of independent record store owners and employees.
The idea is to celebrate independent brick and mortar record stores, their owners, employees, customers, as well as the artists behind the music. More information is available at RecordStoreDayCanada.ca.
OFFICIAL PARTICIPATING STORES IN MONTREAL
- Aux 33 Tours, 1373 Mont Royal East
- Atom Heart, 364 Sherbrooke East
- Beatnick, 3770 St. Denis
- Freeson Rock, 1477 Mont Royal East
- Le Vacarme, 6250 St. Hubert
- L'Indicatif, 261 15e rue, Laval
- Fréquences, 502 Mondor, Saint-Hyacinthe
- Marché du Disque, 3200 Laframboise, Saint-Hyacinthe
- Le Noise, 151 Richelieu, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu
- Sensation Musicale, 84 Dufferin, Granby
Note: Some stores may have special hours for RSD Drops.
ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT RECORD STORES IN MONTREAL
- Encore Books and Records, 5670 Sherbrooke West
- Cheap Thrills, 2044 Metcalfe
- BBAM! Gallery, 808 Atwater
- L'Oblique, 4333 Rivard
- Le Pick Up, 169 des Pins East
- Sonorama, 260 Bernard West
- La Rama, 77 Bernard West
- Les Bons Débarras, 4646 Wellington, Verdun
- Paul Boutique, 112 Mont Royal East
- Death of Vinyl, 6442 St. Laurent
- Le 180g, 6409 Papineau
- Sonik, 4050 Berri
- Phonopolis, 207 Bernard West
- Phonopolis West, 300 Bord du Lac, Pointe Claire
- Sound Central, 4486 Coloniale
SPECIAL RELEASES
Here are some of the special releases you may come across on April 22 at participating stores in Montreal:
|Album
|Artist
|Format
|Smilin' Buddha Cabaret
|54-40 🍁
|1LPx 12" 180 gram coloured vinyl (Colour is TBD)
|Rare Birds - 'A Flock Of Seagulls' B-Sides, Edits and Alternate Mixes
|A Flock Of Seagulls
|1LP Colour
|BLUES IS KING
|B.B. King
|LP
|Live At The Great American Music Hall - 1975 (2 LP) (Gray Opaque Vinyl)
|Billy Joel
|2LP
|Live at Levitaiton
|Black Rebel Motorcyle Club
|12" + Flexi 7"
|Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition (RSD23 EX)
|Blur
|2LP
|Forever Voiceless
|Brian Eno
|12
|You Forgot It In People (10th Anniversary Deluxe)
|Broken Social Scene 🍁
|2 x LP
|Vintage
|Canned Heat
|LP
|The Complete Score From "The Catherine Wheel" (RSD23 EX)
|David Byrne
|2LP; 180-gram; gatefold sleeve
|Live in Fresno 1983 (RSD23 EX)
|Dio
|2LP, gatefold sleeve, new Marc Sasso cover painting, Red 140gram vinyl
|Carnival Rio! (RSD23 EX)
|Duran Duran
|1LP -12" Pink & Blue vinyl. 3mm spine Wide spine sleeve, 350gsm board, printed 4/0 CMYK with a standard dispersion varnish 1 x inner sleeve, 180gsm board printed 4/0 CMYK with a standard dispersion varnish 2 x labels printed CMYK Shrinkwrap marketing sticker
|The Covers
|Eddie Money
|LP
|Don't Shoot Me I'm Only The Piano Player
|Elton John
|2LP color vinyl / splatter / propeller
|Burning Love - The RCA Rehearsals (2 LP)
|Elvis Presley
|2LP
|Rockology
|Eric Carr of KISS
|2LP
|Rockology
|Eric Carr of KISS
|CD
|Albatross/Jigsaw Puzzle Blues
|Fleetwood Mac
|12"
|Life is Dub
|Foals
|LP
|Witness To Your Love EP
|Garbage
|12"
|Boston Garden, Boston, MA 5/7/77 (Live) [RSD23 EX]
|Grateful Dead
|5LP, 180-Gram black vinyl, 2-piece telescope box + insert, Limited Edition of 12,000
|Victim of a Song
|Harlequin 🍁
|1LPx 12" 180 gram coloured vinyl (Colour is TBD)
|Tonite Longhorn
|Hüsker Dü
|2xLP
|How Sweet It Is
|Jerry Garcia Band
|2LP Gatefold 12"
|LIVE AT THE PALOMINO CLUB
|Jerry Lee Lewis
|2xLP
|Streetcore (20th Anniversary)[RSD23 EX]
|Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
|1 LP Color
|Strays
|Junkhouse 🍁
|2LP x 12" 180 gram coloured vinyl (Colour is TBD)
|Vintage Vinos
|Keith Richards
|2LP Colour & Etched
|Shallow Life
|Lacuna Coil
|LP
|Brain Salad Surgery
|Lake & Palmer Emerson
|1 LP Picture Disc
|I Do Like To Be B-Side The A-Side, Vol. 3
|Madness
|1LP Black
|Helter Skelter
|Motley Crue
|12" Picture Disc
|Lost Tapes Vol.4
|Motorhead
|2LP Colour
|Mr. Big
|Mr. Big
|LP
|99 Luftballoons 40th anniversary
|NENA
|12" Picture Disc
|Live At The Library Theatre '80
|NICO
|LP
|FLSD EP
|OFF!
|12"
|Collected 1994 - 2022 (2 LP) (Clear Vinyl)
|Our Lady Peace 🍁
|2LP
|Red Rose Speedway
|Paul McCartney
|1LP
|Give Way (2 LP)
|Pearl Jam
|2LP
|Give Way (CD)
|Pearl Jam
|CD
|Error In The System
|Peter Schilling
|LP
|Live & Dangerous: Boston 1976 (2 LP) (Translucent Yellow Vinyl)
|Peter Tosh
|2LP
|IA / DW / XT ( 12" EP )
|Porcupine Tree
|12"
|Pleasant Dreams (The New York Mixes) [RSD23 EX]
|Ramones
|1LP 140g yellow vinyl RSD 2023
|Stop & Smell the Roses
|Ringo Starr OF THE BEATLES
|2LP
|Stop & Smell the Roses
|Ringo Starr OF THE BEATLES
|CD
|Lullaby Renditions of Queen
|Rockabye Baby!
|Vinyl
|12 Bar Blues (RSD23 EX)
|Scott Weiland
|2LP - colour vinyl (blue / green), 140-gram; gatefold sleeve.
|MTV Unplugged (2 LP)
|Soul Asylum
|2LP
|Bella Donna Live 1981 (RSD23 EX)
|Stevie Nicks
|2LP - 180gram black vinyl
|Chuck
|Sum 41 🍁
|2xLP
|St Petersburg EP (4 tracks)
|Supergrass
|10" Colour EP
|Rockin' & Rollin'
|T. Rex
|1LP
|Rockin' & Rollin'
|T. Rex
|1LP
|SATURNINE MARTIAL & LUNATIC
|Tears for Fears
|2LP
|Nuge Vault VOL 1: Free-For-All
|Ted Nugent
|12"
|Fifth Overture
|The Addicts
|LP
|Live at Beachland Tavern March 31, 2002
|The Black Keys
|12"
|Wake Up And Smell The Coffee
|The Cranberries
|12" 1 LP Colored vinyl - Clear
|Show (2023 Remaster) [RSD23 EX]
|The Cure
|2LP Pic Disc in Gatefold w/ die cuts – Matte UV + Spot gloss UV
|Break On Through (to the other side)
|The Doors
|3" record
|Hello, I Love You
|The Doors
|3" record
|Love Her Madly
|The Doors
|3" record
|Frances The Mute + The Widow (Live) – Record Store Day exclusive
|The Mars Volta
|12"
|Every Breath You Take
|The Police
|2 X 7" single
|Our Finest Flowers
|The Residents
|LP
|Beggars Banquet (Record Store Day Edition)
|The Rolling Stones
|LP
|Gods of the Earth: 15th Anniversary Edition (DELUXE EDITION, PYRITE COLOR VINYL)
|The Sword
|LP Vinyl
|Villains (CYAN VINYL)
|The Verve Pipe
|LP Vinyl
|A Wizard / A True Star (RSD23 EX)
|Todd Rundgren
|140g multi-colored cloudy Psychedelic effect vinyl
|New Year's Day - 40th-anniversary
|U2
|12" EP
|LIVE: Right here, right now
|Van Halen
|4LP 180g translucent red vinyl RSD 2023
|Violent Femmes [Picture Disc]
|Violent Femmes
|LP
|The Wind
|Warren Zevon
|LP
|Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
|Wilco
|12"
|Live at Knoxville Civic Auditorium (RSD23 EX)
|Yes
|3 x 140g black / Trifold 4/1 / 3 x Black poly-lined Sleeves x 3 / Mktg sticker / RSD sticker