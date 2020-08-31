$100,000 Name That Sound #1 Guesses

The FIRST $100,000 Name That Sound has not been guessed yet! Check out all the incorrect guesses inside.

Here are all the incorrect guesses so far:

Monday, August 31:

6:30 AM - Ian guessed "a stapler'

7:30 AM - Joe guessed 'opening a newspaper'

8:30 AM - Ryan guessed 'a dog sneezing'

9:30 AM - Kalina guessed 'pepper grinder'

10:30 AM - Travis guessed "twisting the top of a pill bottle"

11:30 AM - Tony guessed "JD pulling the velcro off his shoes"

12:30 PM - Curtis guessed "ripping off a piece of saran wrap"

1:30 PM - Kenny guessed "putting a handful of change into a glass jar"

2:30 PM - Kathy guessed 'scissors cutting paper'

3:30 PM - Graham guessed 'raking leaves'

4:30 PM - Daryl guessed 'cracking a beer'

5:30 PM - Jami guessed 'shaking a maraca'

6:30 PM - Robert guessed 'twisting open a bottle of pop'

7:30 PM - TJ guessed 'a sound from an iPhone'



Tuesday September 1st!



6:30AM - Shane guessed 'razor blade swiping'

7:30AM - Sarah guessed 'shuffling poker chips'

8:30AM - Hot Guy Kenneth guessed 'velcro'

9:30AM - Coldpitz guessed 'duct tape'

10:30 AM - Brian guessed "pushing the nozzle on a shaving cream can"

11:30 AM - Don guessed "a squirt out of an aerosol can"

12:30 PM - Andrew guessed "a walkie talkie cut off"

1:30 PM - Allen guessed "ripping velcro"

The Cashpot is current at: $1600

Next chance to Name That Sound and WIN FREE MONEY is Tuesday, September 1st at 2:30PM with REAPER!