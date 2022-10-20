This Week On In The Know YYC - The 2023 YWhisper Fundraising Gala

YW Calgary is thrilled to announce that the 2023 YWHISPER Fundraising Gala is back live and in-person March 8, 2023 at the TELUS Convention Centre. Join us for a dazzling evening of thought-provoking conversation, delicious food, and live music and help support women and their families in our city. Early bird tickets are on sale now for a limited time; visit ywcalgary.ca/ywhisper to purchase today!



At a time where the clock seems to be turing backwards on women's rights, YW Calgary is honoured to announce Gloria Allred as our keynote speaker for the 11th annual YWHISPER Fundraising Gala on March 8, 2023. Help us support vulnerable women and their families and join us for this impactful conversation. Early bird tickets are on sale for a limited time - secure yours today and ensure you don't miss the event of the season. Visit ywcalgary.ca/ywhisper to purchase yours today!





