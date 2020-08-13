Aug 13th, 2015 Foo Fighter's Play Calgary w/ Dave's Broken Leg

On August 13th, 2015 Calgary was in for a treat as the Foo Fighter's came charging into town for a show...Bonus was that it will forever be our memories as it was the tour that Dave Grohl broke his leg weeks before in Sweden. At first it looked like the whole tour would be wiped out, but thanks to some strong painkillers that Dave was on, he came up with a magic chair that he could perform with on stage...and perform he did!!!

Check out some footage from the show in Calgary and Sweden where he broke his leg below.

It's up there in my top 3 shows of all time.

Rock!

Chris Foord