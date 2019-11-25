Beck - To Be Or Not To Be....A Scientologist

Well the cats out of the bag, Beck is NOT a scientologist.

It's a question that has intriqued many fans about his beliefs as the rumours were there but it wasn't backed up much on the internet until now.

Recently Beck spoke with The Sydney Herald and he talks about that very issue. He doesn't go in to the good or bad of scientology however he defends people and how they deal with their beliefs which really is understandable.

Is this a good or bad thing in terms of his music? listening to some of his classic albums like Mellow Gold or Odelay I was suprised he was linked to a religion at all. (see video below and NSFW)

The article itself goes way beyond scientology and he talks about how he hasn't had a break since 2012 and about his 14th studio album, Hyperspace.

Beck has always been an interesting fella and i'm huge fan of his work. Click here to read the full article.

