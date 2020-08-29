Check out Dave Grohl's First Gig With Nirvana. (10/11/91)
This video has been out for a while but it's still cool to watch the beginning of an incredible journey. Dave Grohl played his first show with Nirvana's Kurt and Kris on October 11, 1990 in Olympia, Washington.
15 months later Nirvana knocked off Micheal Jackson from the #1 chart spot with the epic Nevermind album.
Rock!
Chris Foord
