CJAY 92 New Year's Weekend Bash - SECOND SHOW ADDED
CJAY 92 ROCKS
CJAY 92 NEW YEAR'S WEEKEND BASH
The December 31st show is now SOLD OUT. Due to popular demand, a 2nd has been added!
Saturday, January 2, 2021
Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre
Tickets on-sale NOW through Hotels Live.
Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges.
All ages.
CJAY 92 ROCKS CJAY 92 New Year's Weekend Bash at Delta Calgary South on Janaury 2, 2021!
