CJAY 92 New Year's Weekend Bash - SECOND SHOW ADDED

CJAY 92 ROCKS
CJAY 92 NEW YEAR'S WEEKEND BASH

The December 31st show is now SOLD OUT. Due to popular demand, a 2nd has been added! 

Saturday, January 2, 2021
Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre

 

Tickets on-sale NOW through Hotels Live.
Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges. 
All ages.

 

CJAY 92 ROCKS CJAY 92 New Year's Weekend Bash at Delta Calgary South on Janaury 2, 2021!

