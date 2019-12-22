Dec 22, 2002 Sucked. RiP Joe Strummer
On December 22nd 2002, just days before Christmas the unthinkable happened; Joe Strummer just months into his 5-0's had passed away from an undiagnosed Heart Condition.
Joe was way more than a dude in a punk band and not just any punk band at that. Joe was a born leader, talented, driven, an excellent musican and also had an incredible knack for radio as a host. (check out London Calling)
Strummer we miss you.
Below check out Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros in NY City.
Chris Foord
