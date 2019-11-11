Incredible Speech From A Veteran On The Realities Of Returning From War
The reality for so many men and women returning from war is impossible for most of us to comprehend. Helping those that served is of the utmost importance, but it's a very broken system.
This Ted Talk comes from the states, but addresses many of the same issues we face in Canada.
