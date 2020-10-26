JJ Wilde and Brett Emmons of The Glorious Sons Cover Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty!
Amazon has all the money in the world and lets hope they keep using that money to fund creativity. We saw 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' get released last week exclusivley to Amazon along with a fantastic Canadian collaboration.
JJ Wilde and Brett Emmmons of The Glorious Sons teamed up to give us 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around a Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty cover. They nailed it. Have a listen!
Not a bad rendition of the original eh?
