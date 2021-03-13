Jose Canseco Is Trying To Court J. Lo in Bizarre Twitter Posts

So J-LO and A- Rod are no more and instead of giving someone space after a break-up, former baseball star Jose Canseco has other plans.

He wants Jennifer Lopez and is telling the world via Twitter!

Hey Jennifer Lopez by the way I am single And I can be faithful — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 12, 2021

Now it gets weirder as Jose predicted the break up to happen back in Janurary ...

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez will go their separate ways this year and Alex Rodriguez will hook up with a fitness model — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 13, 2021

Here is a string of twiiter post from the last 24 hours:

twitter, Jose Canseco

Then Jose goes on about how he travelled into the future once and he knows....

twitter, Jose Conseco

Now he didn't predict if J-Lo will be with him or not but did say that species will survive and the price of bitcoin.

Sounds like Jose may have been hit the head with a baseball to many times...

Or taking part in Boxing when he shouldn't have...

In all seriousness, I hope he is okay. Jose actually played against the Calgary Vipers over a decade ago where he hit a home run and also pitched, he also took time to sign autographs.

Rock!

Chris Foord