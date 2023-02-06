[LISTEN] Linkin Park To Drop New Song With Chester Bennington FRIDAY!
Linkin Park is releasing a tune called 'Lost' THIS FRIDAY February 10th.
It's an outtake from their album Meteora, and features the late Chester Bennington on vocals.
EEK!
Check out the teaser video the band dropped this week:
“Lost,” a new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives. Out Friday, February 10th. https://t.co/SSzD64K5n8#Meteora20 #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/XN1dlzI7eu— LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) February 6, 2023
Can't wait to hear Chester again in a brand new way.
Look for the tune on February 10th.