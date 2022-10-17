Mark Hoppus Tried To Get Blink-182 Tickets The Same Way As Us... And Failed.

Since Blink-182 announced Tom Delonge's re-entry into the band as well as their upcoming 2023-2024 tour, fans have been losing their minds.

These tickets are definitely the hottest around the world right now, and VERY tough to get.

Most notably, fans are talking about how surprised they are by ticket prices (very expensive), as well as how hard they are to grab.

Some fans struggled with Ticketmaster glitches, other say being allowed into the seat map to view available tickets ends up working more like a lottery than a line.

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 decided he wanted to see what it was like to get tickets, but from a fan's point of view.

He was - as many of us were - unsuccessful.

"I understand that the ticketing can be frustrating. I bought tickets for two of our shows myself just to see what the experience was like. I had tickets yoinked from my cart and the whole thing crash out. Dynamic pricing. I'm not in charge of it. It's meant to discourage scalpers. We're trying to bring you the best possible show for the best price." - Mark Hoppus.

Fingers crossed for you if you're on the hunt for tickets - but also don't feel too bad if you're having a tough time. Mark struggled to buy tickets to a show he's going to be playing in.