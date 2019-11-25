Ozzy Osbourne Bringing Fire To AMA Performance!
Ozzy Osbourne spent most of the last year recovering from some health issues but is closing out 2019 with a bang! He's released two brand new songs to CJAY 'Under The Graveyard' and 'Straight To Hell' and last night perfomed at the American Music Awards with Post Malone and Travis Scott! Check out their performance of 'Take What You Want'.
You can see Ozzy Osbourne July 7th in Edmonton at Rogers Place!
It got hot at Ozzy Osbourne’s and Post Malone’s #AMAs performance! #ozzyosbourne #postmalone pic.twitter.com/Zdkr2jMOXx— Pop Newsroom (@PopNewsroom) November 25, 2019
CONTESTS
-
Jesse & JD's $20,000 Christmas Secret WishNominate a deserving family today! We could deliver the Christmas of their dreams.
-
CJAY 92 Music DirectorsRate Our Rock to win $200 CASH!
-
Flaman Fitness Text To WinWin a $50 Flaman Fitness giftcard!