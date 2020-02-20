iHeartRadio
Ozzy Plays "What's In The Box" And For Some Reason It's Damn Hilarious

I don't know why this is so funny, but watching Ozzy play "What's In The Box" is the best thing I've seen in a while.

He has a child-like curiousity about it and it sometimes stupidly brave, then sometimes terrified. I love it.

Watch the video below:

 

 

 

