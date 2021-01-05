Post Malone Covering Alice In Chains and Black Sabbath!

Post Malone is slowly transitioning to Rock N Roll and based on the material he’s putting out…it’s not a bad thing. Post did a New Years Eve live stream concert with Slash, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Chris Chaney of Janes Addiction and a couple of the covers they did were amazing! Check this cover of Alice Chains out…wow.







How about this Sabbath cover of War Pigs!







Here is the entire show!



Also, lets not forget when he covered Nirvana…that was cool.





Come on over Post, we are ready for you!