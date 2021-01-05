iHeartRadio
Post Malone Covering Alice In Chains and Black Sabbath!

Post-Malone-New-Years-Eve-Livestream

Post Malone is slowly transitioning to Rock N Roll and based on the material he’s putting out…it’s not a bad thing. Post did a New Years Eve live stream concert with Slash, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Chris Chaney of Janes Addiction and a couple of the covers they did were amazing! Check this cover of Alice Chains out…wow.



How about this Sabbath cover of War Pigs!



Here is the entire show! 

.

Also, lets not forget when he covered Nirvana…that was cool.

Come on over Post, we are ready for you!

