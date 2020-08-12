iHeartRadio
Reaction Video Boosts 1981 song to #2 on the ITunes Charts!

goodmorningdownload

Last week, a reaction video on youtube to the Phil Collin's song "In The Air Tonight' passed 4.6 million views (and counting)! Ofcourse that's great for twins Tim and Fred Williams who are behind this video however it's done wonders for the song as well!

Downloads on itunes were up 1100% last Friday on that song making it go to #2 on the itunes Charts!

If you haven't seen the video, check it out below.

Rock!

Chris Foord

 

