Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri Chat With Jesse Modz

Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri hang with me and we chat about their new Tequila 'Santo Tequilia' available now at Liquor Depot and Wine and Beyond in Calgary, the pandemic and rock n roll. Have a listen!



The tequilia really is awesome, I remember getting so sick off trash tequillia as a kid that I hardly ever touch the stuff anymore, but their Santo Tequilia is really smooth and actually tastes damn good.



If you haven't checked out Sammy Hagar and The Circle - Lockdown 2020 album...you gotta. It's a bunch of covers Sammy and his band did and honestly, its f'n awesome. The playlist of the album is below.

