Some More Positivity From The Protests!

There is a lot of ugly in the world right now during the protests of George Floyd, but if you check this out...you'll see nothing but beautiful people wanting change.

Let's start with our Calgary Police!

Proud of our local @CalgaryPolice for standing in solidarity with the injustice happening around the globe.

Calgary Human #Rights front line Defenders. @nenshi #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/exmSdaPc97 — Umair Khan Swat 🇨🇦 (@UmairSwat55) June 2, 2020

The Tennessee National Guard showed up in full riot gear to a protest and the protest looked to be peaceful the protesters asked the National Guard to lay their shields down...and they did!

They’ve started chanting asking the National Guard and state troopers “why are you in riot gear?”



Republican and a couple Dem members remain on the Capitol balcony while several Dem lawmakers are down with the protesters. pic.twitter.com/sIvu2U98he — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) June 2, 2020

This was quite a moment. Protest has been peaceful and several legislators (all Dem) have addressed the protesters. @brotherjones_ asked the National Guard to drop their shields, and they did. pic.twitter.com/GaLfU9bzRD — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) June 2, 2020

Here are 50 cops taking a knee with protesters in Fayetteville!

As a show of understanding the pain that is in our community and our nation regarding equality, the #FayPD took a knee to show that we also stand for justice for everyone. We are committed to listening and treating everyone with dignity and respect.#LoveONE pic.twitter.com/X5KAQohN6g — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) June 2, 2020

A former firefighter in Minnesota opened up a bar and lost everything to looters. People came together to start a GoFundMe for the man and help get all his stuff back!

#MinneapolisRiot This isn’t even protesting anymore. Swear people go too far pic.twitter.com/gNCjWwzOmz — kreeche (@Kreeches) May 29, 2020

The Minneapolis Community is coming together to help clean up the streets.

#Graffiti cleaning crew. Everyone just turned up. Many are from other neighborhoods, but see this as their community too. #Minneapolis



Footage provided by @charlottecuthbo pic.twitter.com/g7njCibDyM — NTD News (@news_ntd) June 2, 2020

I’d plaster this powerful photo across every front page: Police officer got separated from his unit in Louisville, KY... and several black men formed a human barrier to protect him. #protests2020 #honorgeorgefloyd pic.twitter.com/X1Re8gG3JC — Steve Dennis (@SteveDennis71) June 1, 2020

Officer Moe Badger (of Buffalo Singing Cops) thanks group for coming to the table with concerns. And leads in a hymn “We shall overcome.” pic.twitter.com/ufBFJ42QDX — Madison Carter (@madisonlcarter) June 2, 2020

#ShreveportProtest Confederate statue supporters were also at the protest.



After speaking with them, this protester & a SHREVEPORT officer had an emotional connection with everything happening in America.



A moment between two strangers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NWUmnaNAUh — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) June 1, 2020

WATCH - Once again, thousands of protesters are laying on the Burnside Bridge with their hands behind their back. It's the fifth day of protests in the City of Portland #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/nLvO9Ezzam — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) June 3, 2020

A group of protesters got together to make a chain around a cop and protect him!A 6 Year old made a sign for the George Floyd protests and held her own peaceful protest! Someone's raising this little girl right.An Officer in Buffalo leads protesters in a song!" A white cop consoles a crying black protester.Look at this...unbelievableLets just be kind to each other please....