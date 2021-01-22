The Bryan Adams Tribute - Reckless adds SECOND show!
BRYAN ADAMS TRIBUTE - RECKLESS
The February 13 show is now SOLD OUT. Due to popular demand, a 2nd has been added!
Friday, February 12
Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre
Tickets on-sale NOW through Hotels Live.
Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges.
All ages.
