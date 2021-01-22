iHeartRadio
The Bryan Adams Tribute - Reckless adds SECOND show!

BRYAN ADAMS TRIBUTE - RECKLESS

The February 13 show is now SOLD OUT. Due to popular demand, a 2nd has been added! 

Friday, February 12
Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre

 

Tickets on-sale NOW through Hotels Live.
Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges. 
All ages.

 

CJAY 92 ROCKS The Bryan Adams Tribute - Reckless at Delta Calgary South on February 12!

