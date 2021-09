Vince Neil recenlty took to instagram to show off his new work out program, including a machine that gives the same effect of doing thousands of crunches whilst your fat ass lays there....

Vince may be doing it for a business opportunity but damn if it works, count me in!

Mr. Neil is doing the odd solo show while Motley Crue will continue The Stadium Tour in 2022 that was postponed due to Covid.

Rock!

Chris Foord