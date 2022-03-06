WATCH: A Good Scrap At The Preds/Sharks Game Last Night-In The Stands!
A good scrap last night in San Jose as the Sharks hosted the Predators...but forget the players, they were watching this one unfold in the stands... check out multiple angles of the fight below... also huge scrap at a top tier Mexico Soccer match also happened that may have left two dead, footage below :(
Some solid punches were thrown!
Rock!
Chris Foord
#Mexico: Riot at Mexican top flight match between Queretaro and Atlas FC leaves at least 22 injured and two reportedly killed. pic.twitter.com/Ll0fNokR0S— دودول طلا (@LievanTem) March 6, 2022