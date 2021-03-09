WATCH: A**hole Goose Won't Get Out Of Center Field During Baseball Game
We've all had experiences with a Canada goose. In fact, I believe it's a right of passage and you're not truly Canadian until you've been harrassed by a Canada goose. We all know how rude and territorial those animals can be, but I have serious doubts that people in Arizona are familiar with their mannerisms and generally frowned upon qualities.
Yesterday that was made apparent when this moron of a goose wouldn't leave center field during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs in Scottsdale. Check out the footage:
