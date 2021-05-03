Watch: Brian Johnson Joins The Foo Fighters For Back In Black!

Yesterday, ACDC frontman Brian Johnson joined the Foo Fighters as they blasted their way through Back In Black!

The piece above can be seen via the iheartradio app on May 8th as artists teamed up for "The Concert to Reunite the World."

A massive Vax Live benefit concert that was held at Sofi Stadium in front of fully vaccinated fans...and yes facemasks were still required.

Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, Prince Harry were also there.

To download the iheartradio app click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord