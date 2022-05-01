WATCH: Daryl Sutter Interview When He Was Captain Of The Black Hawks
I came across this video the other day on facebook and as someone who enjoys Calgary Flames Headcoach Darryl Sutter's Press Conference's now; Turns out he's always been gold!
That 'stache is gold and Dave Hodge Looks so young!
**Thanks to the facebook page 'Flamesnation' for digging that up.
Darryl Sutter is busy getting the Flames ready for game 1 with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.
For the complete playoff schedule see here.
GO FLAMES GO!
Chris Foord