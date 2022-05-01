iHeartRadio
WATCH: Daryl Sutter Interview When He Was Captain Of The Black Hawks

sutterScreenshot 2022-05-01 114130

I came across this video the other day on facebook and as someone who enjoys Calgary Flames Headcoach Darryl Sutter's Press Conference's now; Turns out he's always been gold!

 

 

That 'stache is gold and Dave Hodge Looks so young!

**Thanks to the facebook page 'Flamesnation' for digging that up. 

Darryl Sutter is busy getting the Flames ready for game 1 with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. 

For the complete playoff schedule see here.

GO FLAMES GO!

Chris Foord 

 

 

