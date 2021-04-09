WATCH: Lars takes Brian Johnson On A Tour OF Metallica HQ.

I'm always fascinated by the inner workings of my favourite bands. We usually don't see a whole lot from AC/DC, so it's cool to see Brian Johnson meet up with other rock stars and have a chat with them. Check out this clip from the very first episode of 'Life On The Road'. This one hits home for me. I interviewed Lars at Metallica HQ in 2003. When Lars and I met there, he was busy and said, 'Just go wander around and take a look at the place'. I was left on my own for about 20 minutes to walk around, and that gig room blew me away.

~Reap

*Video courtesy of Brian Johnson TV via YouTube