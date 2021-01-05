Watch This Unreal Lego Replica Of The Mars Rover Climb ANYTHING

I woke up this morning, and as per usual, rolled over and started scrolling through my phone mindlessly. I call it "catching up" on anything that happened overnight and earlier in the morning, but I'm really just wasting as much time before I absolutely have to get out of bed as possible.

This morning, though, I happened upon this video that got me SO EXCITED.

We all know Lego rules. It's a versatile little toy, and you can get SO creative with it. That's exactly what this dude did.

He decided to make a replica of the Mars Rover out of Lego and he has it climbing all kinds of stuff!!!! Check this out: