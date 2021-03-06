Welcome Back Darryl Sutter!!!!

Calgary Flames got a shot of adrenaline this past week with the announcement of Darryl Sutter coming back to coach the Calgary Flames!

Now we won't see Sutter behind the bench until Thursday (vs Montreal) as he has to the do the covid protocol quarantive before starting with the Flames. Until then he'll be watching from his farm before coming to Calgary on Monday.

The Flames put together a kick ass video for his return, which you can see below.

Now lets go make the Playoffs!!! GO FLAMES GO!

Rock!

Chris Foord