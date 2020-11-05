What Is Your Fail-Proof Method Of Calming Down When You're Stressed?
I've just gotta get this off my chest quickly:
I'M REALLY F*CKING STRESSED.
If you're in the same boat as me, I'm sorry. It sucks. But I thought I'd share my fail-proof method of stress relief with you in the event that you're also feeling this way.
Anytime I feel overwhelmed, I hit up this website and watch some live cams of animnals doing animal things or nature doing nature things and it makes me feel a lot better. This is the one I've been watching today:
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Jesse & JD's Hell Yeah for HeroesNominate a Veteran or someone currently in the Military for a Jesse & JD Hell Yeah!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!