AC/DC’s Toronto Show Cancelled After ‘Severe Damage’ To Rogers Stadium

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 27: Brian Johnson and Angus Young of AC/DC perform onstage during the "Power Up" tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

AC/DC’s concert in Toronto on September 16 has been cancelled after Roger Stadium sustained the “severe damage” in last week’s heavy storm.

In a statement shared to social media, Rogers Stadium wrote, “The safety of fans, artists, crew and venue staff remains our highest priority. Every effort was made to find potential solutions for the show to move forward in Toronto, but unfortunately we were unable to find an alternative venue that could accommodate everyone.”

The venue added, “Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically receive a refund to their original method of payment; no action is required.”

Anyone who purchased resale tickets is to contact their point-of-sale for information on how to be refunded.

Last Wednesday (September 2), the GTA was rocked by powerful thunderstorms, which caused “significant damage” to Toronto’s Rogers Stadium.

The 50,000-plus capacity venue’s grandstand’s bleacher seats were twisted and wrecked, tents and temporary structures destroyed, and a considerable amount of debris spread out over the grounds.

The concert’s promoter Live Nation also issued a statement, saying, “Last Wednesday’s storm was an exceptionally severe and significant weather event, and in the days since, engineers have conducted a thorough assessment of the venue in coordination with the City of Toronto. That work has determined that sections of the venue impacted by the storm will need to be removed and rebuilt.”

“Rogers Stadium operates under extensive operational oversight and undergoes a rigorous safety inspection process,” it continued. “Engineers have worked with the City of Toronto from the beginning of the project and continue to do so as remediation work moves forward.”

“Cancelling a concert is never a decision we want to make, and we know how disappointing this will be for all of us who have been looking forward to seeing AC/DC close out our summer season. Safety has to come first,” said Wayne Zronik, Live Nation’s president of business operations.

“Our teams have been working closely with the city and our partners to understand the storm damage and what needs to happen next,” he added. “The right decision is to take the time to remove and rebuild the affected parts of the stadium to ensure it is ready to welcome fans next summer.”

Rogers Stadium announced its first two concerts for 2027 this morning (September 10). Harry Styles will be bringing his Together, Together tour to Toronto on May 7 and 8.