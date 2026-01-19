The NFL announced the hometown heroes will kick things off the Bay Area-hosted event with a performance celebrating six decades of the championship's history.

Green Day will perform at a special opening ceremony for Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Green Day are expected to play a medley of their best-known hits while some of the Super Bowl's past MVPs walk the field. The opening ceremony is scheduled to happen at 3:00PM EST, hours before the game begins at 6:30PM.

In 2023, the Bay Area punk band headlined the Grey Cup halftime show in Hamilton, ON, playing a powerful four-song mini-set complete with fireworks.

"We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!" lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement. "We are honoured to welcome the MVPs who've shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!"

"Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honouring the NFL legends who've helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX," added Tim Tubito, the league's senior director of event and game presentation. "As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world."

The opening ceremony will happen in advance of the pregame entertainment, which will see Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones sing the national anthem, "America the Beautiful" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," respectively.

Of course, Bad Bunny is set to headline the halftime show and do his best to make "the world dance."