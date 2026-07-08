‘New Girl’ & ‘Dying for Sex’ Creator Liz Meriwether to Write Britney Spears Biopic

A Britney Spears biopic movie is officially in the works with the Emmy-nominated Liz Meriwether, co-creator of New Girl and Dying for Sex, attached to write the script, Page Six reports.

The film will be based on Spears’s best-selling 2024 memoir The Woman In Me, with Jon M. Chu (Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians) set to direct, and Marc Platt producing.

Universal Pictures landed the rights to adapt Spears’s book in August 2024 with Emma Roberts as the frontrunner to play the pop star. At the time the pop star shared news of the project on social media, writing, "Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned."

However, Spears quickly shut down the idea that she was involved with a biopic. On Instagram she wrote, “The project I might be doing isn’t a biopic story … it’s a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character!!!”

Word on the street was that Universal Pictures had reportedly shelved the project, however, the Meriwether announcement confirms it is in some stage of development.