Adorable Adoptable Anarose
Could you be the loving family Anarose is hoping for? Krystal Dickie with Ottawa's Humane Society tells us what kind of home Anarose would love.
Foster Volunteers Needed ASAPFoster volunteers are key in saving animals! Your love and care gives them a safe space to recover and prepare for their forever home. Ottawa's Humane Society is experiencing a critical shortage of foster volunteers. There are many benefits to volunteering. It can be as healing for you as it is for the animal in need.
Shy ShadowAnother beautiful floof waiting for a forever home at The Ottawa Humane Society. Shadow is a co-pilot. Watch to learn whether you might be the family he's hoping to love.
What You Should Know Before Bringing A Pet Into Your HomeDoing your research and knowing where to go to find a pet, and where not to go, can save your family a lot of heart ache down the road. Watch for more details.
Do You Have Room In Your Heart For Purring PepeAnother adorable, adoptable, floof waiting to love you! Watch for details on this beautiful feline and the Furever Home she's hoping for.
How To Keep Your Pet Happy When They're Home AloneIf your pet is acting up while home alone, they might be bored or going through separation anxiety. Here are some tips on how to keep them happy.
The OHS Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run Is BackA fun family friendly event! Everyone is welcome.
ZEUS: Your Co-PilotAnother beautiful floof hoping to charm his way into your heart and home!
Lucky Louie: Star PersonalityIf you've been waiting for a beautiful senior cat to bring more love into your home, lucky Louie is your guy. Watch to learn more about how adorable, adoptable Louie will charm his way into your heart.