Book Review - First Nations 101: Tons of Stuff You Need to Know (2022)

June 21st is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada. “It’s a day for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples”. It’s also a day for education. If we as a nation truly want to work towards truth and reconciliation with Indigenous folks we have to take it upon ourselves to be committed to taking action and doing the work. A great place to start is by learning more about the history of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. I’m not talking about the history of Canada you may have learned in school, written from the perspective of settlers. I’m talking about the true history of this country including the stuff that might be hard to hear and accept.

So where do we go to learn this true history from an Indigenous voice and perspective? We have an incredible resource available that I would highly recommend – First Nations 101: Tons of Stuff You Need To Know (updated and expanded 2nd edition) written by local author Lynda Gray. This fantastic book leads you through nearly every topic of how Indigenous folks in this country have been affected by colonialism, from laws that have regulated and restricted Indigenous lives, to how colonialism continues to affect Indigenous folks today and how Indigenous folks are reclaiming their identities and cultures, and so much more. It’s a great read for both non-Indigenous and Indigenous folks (like myself who grew up disconnected from my reserve, culture and heritage).

Some of the information you might have heard of before and some of it (probably most of it) will be new to non-Indigenous folks. This book is broken down into easy to read sections and at the end of every topic there is a plentitude of resource suggestions to go deeper. There’s even a section on “How To Become a Great Ally” with thought provoking points to help you examine areas in your daily life that you can work towards supporting Indigenous folks in your community, workplace and beyond.

After reading this book it’s not hard to see why the awful stereotypes and racism towards Indigenous people in this country persists. But there is hope. If we can educate ourselves on the struggles and challenges that Indigenous people face we can be better allies. Taking the time to learn about the history of Indigenous peoples and the issues they continue to face today gives us a better understanding, compassion and empathy.

First Nations 101 – Tons Of Stuff You Need To Know (updated and expanded 2nd edition) by Lynda Gray is on book shelves now. Please support independent books stores if you can. Massy Books and Iron Dog Books are both Indigenous owned local bookstores right here in the lower mainland.

For more information on First Nations 101 please visit Lynda’s website at www.firstnations101.com

About the author: Lynda Gray is a member of the Ts'msyen Nation on the Northwest Coast of BC (Gisbutwada /Killerwhale Clan). Gray is an active member of the Indigenous community, and her work is grounded in a strong belief in community development, youth empowerment, and culture as therapy. She has a bachelor’s degree in Social Work from UBC, was the executive director of the Urban Native Youth Association for eight years, and currently serves on the National Indigenous Cultural Safety (ICS) Advisory Circle.

A note about myself: I am a proud Algonquin woman and member of the Timiskaming First Nations in Quebec. I am a grateful guest on the traditional and unceded territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh peoples.

Chi miigwetch (thank you very much) for taking the time to read my article!