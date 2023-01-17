Madonna Bringing 'Celebration Tour' To Canada

Madonna announced Tuesday she is embarking on a 40th anniversary tour that will include her first performances in Canada in eight years.

The Celebration Tour will kick off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on July 15 and then see the 64-year-old performing her biggest hits at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 13 and Montreal's Bell Centre on Aug. 19. Addiitonal shows in these cities are expected to be added.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

As reported here on Monday, Madonna has not played Canada since 2015’s Rebel Heart Tour, which kicked off with a pair of concerts in Montreal and went on to make stops in Quebec City, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

The pop icon’s most recent tour, Madame X, was more like short residencies in cities like New York, Chicago, Miami Beach, London and Paris. It was plagued by cancellations, including more than a dozen blamed on hip and knee injuries. At other shows, delayed start times led to some fans taking legal action.

Last August, Madonna released Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. Her music, though, has been overshadowed in recent years by bizarre behaviour on social media – including licking water from a dog bowl, sharing misinformation about COVID-19 and continuing to alter her appearance.