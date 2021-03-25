A Teeny-Weenie problem that's turned BIG! | Judge Dave's judgement! | What's up with Rach's Uke?

0:47: Stuff Rachel Missed- Grape Nuts are back! Don't forget to MUTE! Are police officers trained for THAT!? 6:44: Judge Dave's judgement. Was he at fault or not? 12:43: A teeny-weenie problem that's becoming a a BIG one! 18:26: Good Idea/Bad Idea: Miller Lite Candles, the first tweet ever has SOLD! And... a fist full of Bourbon! 23:50: You've all been asking; How's Rachel's ukulele playing going!?