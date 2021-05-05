iHeartRadio

Dear Dave & Rachel: "I'm in a relationship but my ex wants me back!" | Top Dave's stupid injury | What did you HAVE to have but never use?

    0:52: Stuff Rachel Missed- Cinco de Mayo! Even the CEO of Zoom is sick of Zoom meetings! 6:53: Can you top Dave's "stupid" injury? 12:42: What do you own that you HAD to have but never use? 19:42: Good Idea/Bad Idea- The Queen's new beer & Colgate has a new tube that squeezes out EVERY. SINGLE. DROP! 24:21: "Dear Dave & Rachel, I'm in a relationship right now but an old boyfriend wants to get back together and I can't stop thinking about him!"

