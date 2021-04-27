They KEY to a good "Harry Potter watching" session! | What's the longest time you've had to hold it?

0:58: Stuff Rachel Missed- Kanye's Nikes went for HOW much!? 6:07: The KEY to a great "Harry Potter watching" experience! 11:56: What's the longest amount of time you've ever had to hold it? 20:07: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Apple's new iOS means you can unlock your phone WITH your facemask on! Should Elon Musk REALLY host SNL? 25:27: Do you LIKE playing with your kids? Rachel doesn't. She can't be the only one, right!?