HWY 17 Southwest Bypass Ramp To Lively Closed Due To Collision
The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) reports highway 17 south west bypass ramp to Regional Rd 55 is closed due to a collision
The ramp closure, which was reported at 08:45 is closed at Lively.
This is a developing story.
