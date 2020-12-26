Sudbury Bus Fares Won't Change in the New Year

Fares for GOVA and GOVA Plus will remain unchanged on January 1, 2021. Fares traditionally increase each year, as approved by Council in the Miscellaneous User Fee By-law.

As part of budget discussions, a number of alternatives are being prepared for Council’s review in reaching the budget direction of no more than a 3.9 percent tax increase. One of these measures includes reviewing all user fees already in place as well as providing analysis on the services not currently charging a user fee.

“I’m happy to temporarily freeze user fees for all transit riders as we head into 2021,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. “While City Council works to establish the municipal budget for 2021, residents can take comfort knowing that GOVA and GOVA Plus fares will remain status quo for those who use transit services to get around our community.”

Findings from the review and further consideration will be part of deliberations for the 2021 municipal budget, scheduled for February and March.

To learn more about the 2021 municipal budget and to share your ideas on spending priorities, visit https://overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/.

For fare information and transit routes, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/transit.