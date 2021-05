What was the last movie you went to see in a theater? It's probably been awhile, but movies are still coming and hopefully one day we'll all get a chance to get back to seeing them in a more normal setting. The fifth movie in The Purge series aims to release this Summer. Althought I can't help put feel how strikingly similar it is to real life. Hey, at least there will be over price popcorn though, right?

Here's the first-look trailer: