IN THE KNOW #YYC - OPEN HOUSE AT BOW VALLEY COLLEGE!

This week on IN THE KNOW YYC we chat with Victoria Wells!

Victoria manages the Welcome Centre and Student Recruitment Office at Bow Valley College!

REGISTER NOW for Bow Valley College's Open House this Saturday from 10AM-3PM!

Juliette Nunes, will be live-on-location at Bow Valley College for the Open House on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Will we see you there?

Super excited to be broadcasting from @BowValley this Saturday from 1PM-5PM!



Who’s joining me? pic.twitter.com/pBAfgXR8tV — JULIETTE NUNES (@Juliettenunes) October 13, 2022